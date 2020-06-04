e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Not appropriate to open schools in Karnataka for two more months: Siddaramaiah

Not appropriate to open schools in Karnataka for two more months: Siddaramaiah

“There are reports about students getting infected by corona after reopening of schools in countries like Britain, France and Italy. It is appropriate to think about reopening schools on analysing the situation after two months,” he said in another tweet.

education Updated: Jun 04, 2020 16:46 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Bengaluru
         

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Thursday said it was not appropriate to reopen schools for two more months, given the current rate at which coronavirus infection is spreading.

He also advised Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar not to take any hasty decisions in this regard.

“As corona infection is spreading in the state beyond limits, it is not appropriate to open schools for at least two more months. Chief Minister and Suresh Kumar should not make any hasty decisions,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Stating that Suresh Kumar has placed a proposal to reopen schools in July, he said the Chief Minister has to take note of worried parents opposing this proposal.

“There are reports about students getting infected by corona after reopening of schools in countries like Britain, France and Italy. It is appropriate to think about reopening schools on analysing the situation after two months,” he said in another tweet.

The State government has sought opinion from parents and stakeholders regarding reopening of schools in the state, with the easing of the COVID-19 lockdown norms.

Amid worries and concerns expressed by parents across the state, the Education Minister on Wednesday had assured that the government would not take any hasty decisions regarding reopening of schools.

The Union government, in its recent guidelines, had asked state governments to hold consultation at school, college, training and coaching institutions-level with parents and other stakeholders, and based on the feedback, a decision on reopening them would be taken.

top news
Will bring elephant killers to book, says Kerala CM
Will bring elephant killers to book, says Kerala CM
PM Modi’s key aide Rajeev Topno gets World Bank assignment
PM Modi’s key aide Rajeev Topno gets World Bank assignment
Vijay Mallya’s extradition hits another wall in the backdrop of asylum talks
Vijay Mallya’s extradition hits another wall in the backdrop of asylum talks
Macron underlines India’s importance in ensuring access to Covid treatment
Macron underlines India’s importance in ensuring access to Covid treatment
After Kashmir, Mission Kabul is on terror groups Jaish, Lashkar radar
After Kashmir, Mission Kabul is on terror groups Jaish, Lashkar radar
‘5 govt, 3 private hospitals in Delhi solely for virus treatment’: Sisodia
‘5 govt, 3 private hospitals in Delhi solely for virus treatment’: Sisodia
LIVE: Days after Arunachal was declared coronavirus-free, 37 test +ve in state
LIVE: Days after Arunachal was declared coronavirus-free, 37 test +ve in state
Covid-19: UP CM Adityanath hands over his official plane to health dept
Covid-19: UP CM Adityanath hands over his official plane to health dept
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In