Now, give up All India Quota by April 8

Offering relief to hundreds of postgraduate medical aspirants, the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS), which conducts admissions to all India quota (AIQ) seats, made changes to its admissions schedule. The DGHS released a circular on Thursday clarifying that students who already have a seat in the AIQ will be allowed to surrender their seats from April 8, giving enough time to confirm admissions in state quota-assigned institutes by April 12 when the first admissions round for the state quota ends.

“This decision helps hundreds of students because every year, the AIQ and state quota admissions go hand in hand in a way that those who have confirmed a seat under AIQ can surrender the seat and confirm admissions in state. This year the dates weren’t matching and we would have lost our chance at admissions altogether,” said a student.

Earlier this week, students protested outside the office of the state Directorate for Medical Education & Research (DMER), following which the DMER director had assured them that a request will be sent to the DGHS to change the admissions schedule.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 12:12 IST