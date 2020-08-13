e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NTA AIAPGET 2020 date announced, check details here

NTA AIAPGET 2020 date announced, check details here

NTA AIAPGET 2020 will be conducted on August 29. The exam will be held from 10 am to 12:00 pm for the subjects - Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha and Unani.

education Updated: Aug 13, 2020 15:14 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NTA AIAPGET 2020 date announced
NTA AIAPGET 2020 date announced(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the date to hold the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET 2020). The exam will be conducted on August 29. The exam will be held from 10 am to 12:00 pm for the subjects - Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha and Unani.

The NTA AIAPGET 2020 admit card will be released 15 days before the examination. Candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website at nta.ac.in or ntaaiapget.nic.in.

Check official notice here

How to download AIAPGET Admit Card:

Visit the official website at ntaaiapget.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘AIAPGET Admit Card 2020’

Key in your registration ID and Password

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

NTA had to extend the last date of registration and postpone the examination due to Covid-19 pandemic. Initially, the deadline was April 30 which was extended till May 31 and was further extended till June 5. It was again extended till June 30. NTA had also postponed the examinations for UGC- NET, CSIR- NET, JNUEE, ICAR AIEEA, and IGNOU OPENMAT and PhD due to the pandemic.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

tags
top news
BJP to move no-confidence motion, says Gehlot govt won’t last long
BJP to move no-confidence motion, says Gehlot govt won’t last long
Congress revokes suspension of 2 Rajasthan MLAs from Sachin Pilot camp ahead of crucial party meet
Congress revokes suspension of 2 Rajasthan MLAs from Sachin Pilot camp ahead of crucial party meet
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, will make taxpayers feel fearless
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, will make taxpayers feel fearless
Rajasthan CM Gehlot calls for CLP meet this evening, Pilot to attend
Rajasthan CM Gehlot calls for CLP meet this evening, Pilot to attend
Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Covid-19 positive, shared stage with PM in Ayodhya
Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Covid-19 positive, shared stage with PM in Ayodhya
Kings XI Punjab batsman Karun Nair recovers from Covid-19 - Report
Kings XI Punjab batsman Karun Nair recovers from Covid-19 - Report
Indian restaurant owner in Malaysia linked to fresh Covid-19 outbreak jailed for 5 months
Indian restaurant owner in Malaysia linked to fresh Covid-19 outbreak jailed for 5 months
Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of 74th Independence Day
Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of 74th Independence Day
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In