NTA CMAT 2020, GPAT 2020: Registration process begins at nta.ac.in

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 16:51 IST

The application process for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2020 and Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2020 began on Friday, November 1. Candidates who want to apply for the exam can visit the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA) at nta.ac.in and apply for the exam. Candidates can also go directly to the GPAT website at gpat.nta.nic.inor CMAT website at cmat.nta.nic.into register for the examination.

Here is the direct link to fill online application form for CMAT 2020

Here is the direct link to fill online application form for GPAT 2020

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the CMAT and GPAT on January 28, 2020. The CMAT examination will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30pm while the GPAT 2020 examination will be conducted from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

Aspirants can apply for these exams until November 30 and pay the application fees until 11.50pm on December 1, 2020.

Candidates must read the information bulletin of these exams properly to know details like eligibility, exam fee, how to apply etc.

