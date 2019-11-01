e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 01, 2019

NTA CMAT 2020, GPAT 2020: Registration process begins at nta.ac.in

NTA CMAT 2020, GPAT 2020 Registration: The application process for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2020 and Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2020 began on Friday, November 1.

education Updated: Nov 01, 2019 16:51 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The application process for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2020 and Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2020 began on Friday, November 1.
The application process for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2020 and Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2020 began on Friday, November 1.(nta.ac.in)
         

The application process for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2020 and Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2020 began on Friday, November 1. Candidates who want to apply for the exam can visit the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA) at nta.ac.in and apply for the exam. Candidates can also go directly to the GPAT website at gpat.nta.nic.inor CMAT website at cmat.nta.nic.into register for the examination.

Here is the direct link to fill online application form for CMAT 2020

Here is the direct link to fill online application form for GPAT 2020

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the CMAT and GPAT on January 28, 2020. The CMAT examination will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30pm while the GPAT 2020 examination will be conducted from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

Aspirants can apply for these exams until November 30 and pay the application fees until 11.50pm on December 1, 2020.

Candidates must read the information bulletin of these exams properly to know details like eligibility, exam fee, how to apply etc.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 16:48 IST

tags
top news
5 phases, 81 constituencies: J’khand polls from Nov 30, results on 23 Dec
5 phases, 81 constituencies: J’khand polls from Nov 30, results on 23 Dec
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
In Shiv Sena leader’s new dart at BJP, a warning on options before Uddhav
In Shiv Sena leader’s new dart at BJP, a warning on options before Uddhav
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
Ganguly keen to get Tendulkar to work with budding cricketers
Ganguly keen to get Tendulkar to work with budding cricketers
Bag found at Delhi airport tests positive for RDX in initial checks
Bag found at Delhi airport tests positive for RDX in initial checks
Pollution control body declares public health emergency in Delhi-NCR
Pollution control body declares public health emergency in Delhi-NCR
‘Need Germany’s expertise to build New India by 2022’: PM Modi
‘Need Germany’s expertise to build New India by 2022’: PM Modi
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News