NTA CMAT GPAT 2019 results expected to be declared today, latest update here

National Testing Agency is expected to release the results for CMAT or Common Management Admission Test 2019 and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test or GPAT 2019 exams today, on February 5. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

According to the official information bulletin issued by NTA, the results can be released any time before February 8, 2019. Some media reports said quoting NTA’s DG Vineet Joshi that the results can be released on February 5, 2019.

The examination was held on January 28 in two shifts in 84 Cities in 25 States/UTs for which 64,582 candidates were registered.

CMAT is conducted for admission to management programmes offered by AICTE approved management institutes. GPAT is conducted for admission to Post-graduate pharmacy programmes at AICTE approved institutes.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 11:55 IST