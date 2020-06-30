e-paper
Home / Education / NTA developing capacity to hold home-based tests

NTA developing capacity to hold home-based tests

National Testing Agency chief Vineet Joshi's statement came during a web-discussion on the future of education, according to a statement issued here.

education Updated: Jun 30, 2020 22:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image.(Unsplash )
         

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is exploring the option of a developing a mechanism through which exams in future can be held from home with no scope for unfair practices, its chief Vineet Joshi said on Tuesday.

Joshi’s statement came during a web-discussion on the future of education, according to a statement issued here.

Joshi said that the NTA was set up in 2018 and in two years it had conducted tests for ver one crore candidates. He also mentioned the efforts made by the agency, which also conducts the highly competitive NEET and JEE exams, to conduct home-based tests.

Joshi mentioned that the agency was making forays in this direction in future years a proctored mechanism can be created which can allow home-based exams while eliminating the scope for the use of unfair means.

A senior NTA official, when contacted, confirmed that the agency was trying to develop the capacity to hold such exams.

“Infact, recently a home-based exam was conducted for the Sports Authority of India (SAI) by the NTA. However, there is no planning to hold bigger exams like JEE or NEET through such mode. NTA is only developing capacity for the future,” said the official.

The HRD is ministry is expected to take a call on holding of JEE and NEET exams, scheduled in the second half of July, keeping in view of the COVID situation.

“While the NTA has made preparations, the Home Ministry guidelines have suggested that educational institutions stay closed. The CBSE exams were also postponed. The task is challenging and the ministry will announce its decision soon,” said a government official.

In the webinar held on Tuesday, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) vice chancellor Nageshwar Rao stressed on the need to familiarize students with online mode of tests at a younger age, especially at the school level.

