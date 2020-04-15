NTA JEE Mains, NEET UG application correction deadline extended till May 3

education

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 12:57 IST

National Testing Agency (NTA) has further extended the deadline for making corrections in the application form and for changing the choice of examination city for centre for both NEET UG and JEE Main exams 2020 till May 3.

The decision has been taken by NTA after receiving several requests from candidates and parents in this regard.

Earlier, the deadline was April 14 which has been extended till May 3. Candidates can make changes in the application form and exam city online at ntaneet.nic.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in on or before May 3, until 5 pm. The candidates can submit their fees until 11: 50 pm.

Candidates can pay the requisite fee through Credit/Debit Card/ Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM. In case, additional fee payment is required depending on the changes made in the form, the final updates will be reflected after the payment. The additional amount (if applicable) can be paid through Credit/Debit Card/ Net Banking.

