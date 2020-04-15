e-paper
NTA JEE Mains, NEET UG application correction deadline extended till May 3

National Testing Agency (NTA) has further extended the deadline for making corrections in the application form and for changing the examination city for centre for both NEET UG and JEE Main 2020.

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 12:57 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(HT)
         

National Testing Agency (NTA) has further extended the deadline for making corrections in the application form and for changing the choice of examination city for centre for both NEET UG and JEE Main exams 2020 till May 3.

The decision has been taken by NTA after receiving several requests from candidates and parents in this regard.

Earlier, the deadline was April 14 which has been extended till May 3. Candidates can make changes in the application form and exam city online at ntaneet.nic.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in on or before May 3, until 5 pm. The candidates can submit their fees until 11: 50 pm.

Candidates can pay the requisite fee through Credit/Debit Card/ Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM. In case, additional fee payment is required depending on the changes made in the form, the final updates will be reflected after the payment. The additional amount (if applicable) can be paid through Credit/Debit Card/ Net Banking.

Check official notice for NEET UG here

Check official notice for JEE Mains here

