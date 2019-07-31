NTA releases IGNOU OPENMAT answer key 2019, last date to raise objection today

education

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer keys of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) OPENMAT 2019 on its official website at nta.ac.in. The OPENMAT or MBA entrance exam was conducted on July 27.

The answer keys will be available for download till 5 pm of July 31. Candidates can raise objections and send their representation before 5 pm today.

According to the notification issued by NTA, candidates will have to pay a sum of Rs 1000 for challenging each question. The processing fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct.

How to check IGNOU OPENMAT Answer key 2019:

Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in

Click on IGNOU OPENMAT link on the homepage

A new page will open

Click on the link that reads IGNOU OPENMAT Answer key 2019

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your answer key will be displayed on screen.

Here’s the direct link to check IGNOU OPENMAT answer key 2019

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 09:08 IST