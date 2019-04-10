NTA UGC- NET 2019 form correction process begins, here’s how to correct mistakes in application form

If you have applied for the NTA UGC NET 2019 and made a mistake in the spelling of your name or any other details, here’s an opportunity to correct it.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened a correction window for the UGC NET application through which applicants can correct any error in their form. The last date to make corrections is April 14, 2019.

According to the official notification, “The candidates are requested to pay the additional fee if it becomes due while making the correction in Category field in the application form. The additional fee should be paid through credit/debit card or through echallan generated during the online correction. In case of e-challan cash needs to be deposited in any branch of State Bank of India during the prescribed period only.”

NTA UGC NET 2019: How to make correction

Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET at ntanet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads Application form correction- June 2019.

Log in by using your application number and password

Make the necessary corrections in the application form and submit

Instructions for uploading images

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 11:09 IST