NTA UGC NET answer key 2019: Raise objection by December 13

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 13:07 IST

National Testing Agency has released the provisional answer key and question papers of the UGC NET December 2019 examination. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can download the answer key and raise objections online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in on or before December 13, 2019, till 11:59 pm.

NTA conducted the UGC NET December 2019 exam from December 2 to 6, 2019 at 700 examination centers in 219 cities across the country. Around 7,93,813 candidates appeared for the computer-based test. The scheduled date for the declaration of the result of UGC NET December exam is December 31, 2019.

Candidates, who want to challenge the answer key, would be able to raise objections by providing an appropriate representation on or before December 13. For every objection, candidates are required to pay an amount of Rs 1000 as a processing charge which will be refunded if the challenge is found to be correct.

How to raise objections

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘ View question paper and challenge answer key’

3.On the web page, two option will be available to log in, select one and proceed

4.A new page will be available on the display screen

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6. Follow the instructions provided to raise objection