e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Odisha asks all its state universities and colleges to hold final exams of UG and PG classes by October 10

Odisha asks all its state universities and colleges to hold final exams of UG and PG classes by October 10

The higher education department in an order said all state public universities and autonomous colleges would have to compulsorily conduct the final semester/year UG and PG examinations between September 20 and October 10.

education Updated: Sep 02, 2020 20:32 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Representational image.
Representational image. (ANI file)
         

Odisha government today asked all its state public universities and autonomous colleges to hold of the final semester exams for Under Graduate and Post Graduate (PG) classes in the state by October 10 after requesting the University Grants Commission to extend the deadline for completion of all final semester examinations.

The higher education department in an order said all state public universities and autonomous colleges would have to compulsorily conduct the final semester/year UG and PG examinations between September 20 and October 10.

The UGC had earlier given a deadline till September 30 which according to the state government will be difficult to adhere to due to the Covid and flood situation in Odisha. The state government in a letter to UGC said the extension of the deadline will ensure scheduling of exams with at least one day gap so that exam centres can be sanitized properly and adequate precautions are followed as per Covid protocols.

The department said pending backpaper examinations of final semester UG and PG students would also need to be conducted quickly as per the UGC revised guideline. If need be, examinations can also be conducted on holidays.

The order said publication of results of final semester/year UG and PG examinations, including back paper examinations must be made by October 31. Special examinations would be held for those who cannot take the final examinations now for whatever reasons. But these special examinations will be conducted by the universities and autonomous Colleges once the Covid-19 situation improves.

For conducting examinations in physical mode, the department said Standard Operating Protocol communicated by HRD ministry’s July 2020 Office Memorandum has to be followed.

tags
top news
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
Metros to resume from 7 September but won’t stop at overcrowded stations
Metros to resume from 7 September but won’t stop at overcrowded stations
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
Civil aviation ministry raises domestic flight operations to 60%
Civil aviation ministry raises domestic flight operations to 60%
India bans 118 more mobile apps including PUBG
India bans 118 more mobile apps including PUBG
Kashmiri couple, techie from Hyderabad among 5 charged by NIA for ISKP links
Kashmiri couple, techie from Hyderabad among 5 charged by NIA for ISKP links
Mercedes S-Class 2021 breaks cover with 30 speakers, 12.8-inch screen
Mercedes S-Class 2021 breaks cover with 30 speakers, 12.8-inch screen
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In