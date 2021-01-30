IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Odisha govt allows reopening of Anganwadi centres, check details
Representational image.
Representational image.
education

Odisha govt allows reopening of Anganwadi centres, check details

Odisha allows reopening of Anganwadi centres, gatherings of up to 500 people
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:01 PM IST

In view of the decline in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases, the Odisha government on Saturday allowed the reopening of Anganwadi centres and gatherings of up to 500 people with strict adherence to the safety guidelines, a notification said.

It asked the School and Mass Education Department to make a decision on the date of reopening of schools for classes 9-12.

The administration also allowed the functioning of cinema halls as per the SOPs issued by the central and state governments.

The relaxations are part of the state government's unlock guidelines which will remain in force till February- end.

Social, religious, political, sports, entertainment, academic and cultural gatherings of up to 500 people will be allowed, for which permission will be accorded by district magistrates, municipal commissioners or other officers authorised by them, it said.

The state government allowed a maximum of 50 per cent hall occupancy in closed spaces with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.

Anganwadi Centres will reopen from February 1, while the Department of School and Mass Education will decide on reopening primary schools with the government's approval.

The Department of Higher Education will also make an appropriate decision regarding the reopening of colleges with adherence to the central guidelines, the notification issued by the Special Relief Commissioner said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha govt anganwadi
app
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
education

Odisha govt allows reopening of Anganwadi centres, check details

PTI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:01 PM IST
Odisha allows reopening of Anganwadi centres, gatherings of up to 500 people
READ FULL STORY
Close
CTET 2021. (ANI file)
CTET 2021. (ANI file)
competitive exams

CTET 2021: Important instructions for candidates

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • The CTET 2021 is being conducted during the time of pandemic and for this reason, the examination will be held only for one day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MP Board class 10 and 12 examination schedule 2021.
MP Board class 10 and 12 examination schedule 2021.
board exams

MP Board class 10 and 12 examination schedule 2021 released, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:53 PM IST
  • According to the schedule, the class 10 examinations will be conducted from April 30 to May 15, 2021, while the class 12 examinations will be held from May 1 to 18, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.(HT file)
Maharashtra Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.(HT file)
education

Maharashtra CM grants 50 lakh for Marathi literary meet

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:40 PM IST
The chief minister hoped that the event will be held in compliance with all COVID-19 safety protocols.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (File photo)
Representational image. (File photo)
education

Percentage of students owning smartphone in rural India rises to 61%: Survey

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:35 PM IST
Percentage of school students owning smartphone in rural India rises from 36 to 61% in 2 years: Survey
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barring Mumbai, schools in other parts of the state reopened for students of Classes 9 to 12 from November 23. (HT FILE )(HT_PRINT)
Barring Mumbai, schools in other parts of the state reopened for students of Classes 9 to 12 from November 23. (HT FILE )(HT_PRINT)
education

Elementary schools in Andhra Pradesh to reopen from Feb 1

ANI, Amaravati
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Schools were closed since March 2020 following the announcement of the COVID-19 lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka SSLC examination schedule 2021.(HT file)
Karnataka SSLC examination schedule 2021.(HT file)
board exams

Karnataka SSLC examination schedule 2021 released, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:07 PM IST
  • Students can check the Karnataka SSLC examination schedule 2021 online at sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The High Court conducted the District Judge preliminary examination on January 9, 2021, at Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Hubballi.(ANI file)
The High Court conducted the District Judge preliminary examination on January 9, 2021, at Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Hubballi.(ANI file)
exam results

Karnataka HC District Judge prelim results 2021 declared, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:36 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the prelims can check their results online at karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIT Bhubaneswar.(File photo)
IIT Bhubaneswar.(File photo)
education

OPTCL signs MoU with IIT Bhubaneswar for power sector development

PTI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:19 PM IST
It is indeed a historic moment for Odisha to collaborate with a premier institute like IIT for development of Odisha power sector, Energy Minister D S Mishra said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main 2021.(Screengrab )
JEE Main 2021.(Screengrab )
admissions

JEE Main 2021: Application correction window closes today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:22 AM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can make corrections in their forms online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AIBE-XV answer key 2021.(HT file)
AIBE-XV answer key 2021.(HT file)
competitive exams

AIBE-XV answer key 2021 to be released today, here's how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:22 AM IST
  • Once the answer key is released, candidates who have appeared in the examination will be able to check the answer key online at allindiabarexamination.com.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Visva Bharati Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
Visva Bharati Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
employment news

Visva Bharati Recruitment 2021: 106 teaching vacancies on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:11 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the positions online at visvabharati.ac.in on or before February 27, 2021, until 6pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CMAT 2021. (PTI)
CMAT 2021. (PTI)
competitive exams

CMAT 2021 registration ends today, here's direct link

, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:37 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the CMAT 2021 online at cmat.nta.nic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (PTI)
Representational image. (PTI)
education

Schools in Haryana to reopen for Classes 6 to 8 from Feb 1

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:10 AM IST
Schools in Haryana to reopen for Classes 6 to 8 from Feb 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Amal KS / HT Photo )
Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Amal KS / HT Photo )
education

Schools for Class 9, 11 students, colleges in Delhi to reopen from February 5

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:38 PM IST
All schools for classes 9 and 11 students as well as degree diploma institutions in the national capital will reopen from February 5, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP