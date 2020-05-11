Odisha to have 6000 more teachers to finish evaluation of matric answersheets on time

education

Updated: May 11, 2020 16:23 IST

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education that conducts the matriculation examination, on Monday said it will engage 23000 teachers to speed up the valuation process of the matric papers that has suffered delay of one and half months due to Coronavirus pandemic.

BSE president Ramashis Hazra beginning from May 20, the Board would have 6000 more evaluators at the centres in addition to the 17000 it had initially decided on. “The evaluation will be conducted with strict adherence to the lockdown guidelines like compulsory use of masks, hand sanitizers and social distancing,” Hazra said.

“To conduct the evaluation in accordance with the social distancing norms, the evaluation will be held in three phases. The evaluation of each subject will be held in three phases and three sittings and the teachers assigned to evaluate the respective subject at the specific time allotted to them,” he said. The evaluation work is scheduled for over in 20 days.

The BSE plans to announce the results by July end.