Officials skip office, university teachers, staff go unpaid in Bihar

education

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 12:31 IST

Owing to the callous approach of senior officials in the state universities, thousands of teaching and non-teaching staff working in various constituent and affiliated colleges have not received arrears of their upgraded salary, the fund for which was released by the government last month.

General secretary of the Federation of University Services Teachers’ Association of Bihar (FUSTAB) Dilip Choudhary, who is also a member of legislative council (MLC) of ruling Janata Dal (United) said, “Salary for March and arrears as recommended by the 7th pay commission could not be paid in various universities due to prolonged absence of registrars, financial advisors (FA) and finance officers (FO) from the headquarters.”

“This is ridiculous. Crucial staff of the universities have been absent from their duties for weeks, even though they have been exempted from the lockdown,” alleged Choudhary after seeking the intervention of chancellor’s office in the matter.

Citing the cases of Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LMNU), Darbhanga, and Kameshwar Singh Sanskrit University (KSSU), Darbhanga, Choudhary claimed that salary and arrears of more than 1,700 teaching staff of 43 constituent colleges of LMNU and 70 of KSSU could not be paid as FA and FO were out of station for many weeks now.

Teachers of Patliputra University, Patna; JP University, Chapra; Kunwar Singh University, Ara and Purnia University have neither been paid salary for March and nor arrears of upgraded salary structure owing to absence of important officials. Patna University is, however, exception which paid its staff salary and arrears.

Purnia University vice-chancellor Rakesh Singh, who is also in-charge of LMNU, said that the FA and FO had been sent reminders to come to office and prepare the bills for all the staff to arrange the arrear payments. “Salary amount for teaching and non-teaching staff of Purnia and LMNU has not been released yet by the government,” added Singh.

Vice-chancellor of Kunwar Singh University Devi Prasad Tewari said that they had paid salary to non-teaching staff from the varsity’s internal resources. “Arrears of revised salary could not be paid due to non-availability of some important officials.The teachers will get salary for March probably in the next few weeks as the government is likely to release the necessary funds soon,” added Tewari.