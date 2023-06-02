OJEE 2023 results releasing today June 2 at ojee.nic.in, know how to check
Students who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website at ojee.nic.in.
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2023 results will be released today, June 2. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results from the official website at ojee.nic.in.
The OJEE examination was held on May 8, 9, 11, 12 and 15 in three shifts for admission in various diploma, bachelor’s and master’s programmes.
OJEE 2023 results: Steps to check the result
Visit the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the OJEE 2023 result link
Key in your login details
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the results and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The 2nd / Special OJEE for B.Tech., LE-Tech (Diploma), MBA, MCA and B. Pharm will be held in the last week of June, 2023.