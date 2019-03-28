ONGC Recruitment 2019: 900 vacancies announced, hiring through GATE 2019 scores, check details here

ONGC Recruitment 2019: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited applications for recruitment to fill over 800 vacancies of Class 1 Executive in engineering (E1 level) and Geo- Sciences disciplines.

The recruitment will be done on the basis of GATE 2019 scores. The hiring will be done for various plants of ONGC located across India.

Candidates can check the indicative notification for the recruitment on the official website of ONGC. However, the detailed advertisement will be out very soon.

There are a total of 785 fresh vacancies and 122 backlog posts.

ONGC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

AEE (Cementing)-Mechanical---10

AEE (Cementing)-Petroleum----01

AEE (Civil)---19

AEE (Electronics)----24

AEE (Instrumentation)----26

AEE (Mechanical)----75

AEE (Production)- Mechanical ---64

AEE (Production Chemical) -80

AEE (Production)-Petroleum---33

AEE (Drilling)-Mechanical----86

AEE (Drilling)-Petroleum----08

AEE (Electrical)---95

AEE (Reservoir) ---19

Chemist---67

Geologist ---68

Materials Management Officer---33

Programming Officer-- -13

Transport Officer---11

Geophysicist (Surface) ---29

Geophysicist (Wells) ---14

AEE (Industrial Engineering)---19

Check official notice here

Other details like important dates, eligibility, education qualification, pay scale, age limit etc will be out only in the detailed advertisement which will be out very soon.

Interested applicants are advised to keep checking the official website of ONGC.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 08:34 IST