ONGC Recruitment 2019: Apply for 309 posts of junior assistant, check details here

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited applications for 309 vacancies in different posts including technical engineer and junior engineer. Candidates can apply for the vacancies online at the official website of ONGC ongcindia.com. The last date to apply for these posts is till January 27, 2019.

However, aspirants applying for the post must ensure that they possess Assam state domicile. The vacancies mentioned are for ONGC offices in Assam.

ONGC Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Visit the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com

Under the news and updates section Click on ‘Recruitment of Non-Executives for Assam-2019 - Advt No 1/2019’ link

Click on apply online

On the right hand side (top) click on ‘New registration’

The form will appear. Fill correct information and submit the form.

Keep a copy of filled form with you for future reference.

ONGC Recruitment 2019: Details of vacancy

Technical Assistant Grade. III (Chemistry): 08 Posts

Assistant Technician (Production): 25 Posts

Assistant Technician (Mechanical): 05 Posts

Assistant Technician (Electrical): 11 Posts

Assistant Technician (Electronics): 12 Posts

Assistant Technician (Instrumentation): 20 Posts

Assistant Grade-III (Transport): 01 Post

Junior Technical Assistant (Chemistry): 05 Posts

Junior Assistant Technician (Production): 50 Posts

Junior Assistant Technician (Cementing): 03 Posts

Junior Assistant Technician (Electrical): 25 Posts

Junior Assistant Technician (Diesel): 20 Posts

Junior Assistant Technician (Welding): 08 Posts

Junior Assistant Technician (Machining): 10 Posts

Junior Assistant Technician (Fitting): 10 Posts

Junior Motor Vehicle Driver (Winch Operation): 12 Posts

Junior Motor Vehicle Driver (Heavy Vehicle Operation): 01 Post

Junior Slinger Cum Rigger: 02 Posts

Junior Assistant (Accounts): 07 Posts

Junior Assistant ( Materials Management): 11 Posts

Junior Assistant (Personnel & Administration): 12 Posts

Junior Assistant (Official Language): 01 Post

Junior Security Supervisor: 02 Posts

Junior Fire Supervisor: 04 Posts

Assistant Technician (Boiler): 06 Posts

Technical Assistant Gd. III (Chemistry): 02 Posts

Junior Assistant (Steno English): 02 Posts

Junior Assistant Technician (Electrical): 01 Post

Junior Assistant (Materials Management): 01 Post

Assistant Rigman (Drilling): 01 Post

Security Supervisor: 01 Post

Clinical Assistant Gd. III (Optometry): 01 Post

Medical Assistant Grade IV (Industrial Hygiene): 01 Post

Pharmacist Grade IV (Allopathy): 09 Posts

Medical Assistant Grade IV (Pathology): 03 Posts

Medical Assistant Grade IV (Sterilization-CSSD): 01 Post

Medical Assistant Grade IV (Radiology): 03 Posts

Medical Assistant Grade-IV (Anaesthesia): 01 Post

Medical Assistant Grade-IV (ECG): 02 Posts

Medical Assistant Grade-IV (Operation Theatre): 02 Posts

Medical Assistant Grade-IV (Dental Hygiene): 01 Post

Junior Health Attendant: 06 Posts

