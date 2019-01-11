ONGC Recruitment 2019: Apply for 309 posts of junior assistant, check details here
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited applications for 309 vacancies in different posts including technical engineer and junior engineer. Candidates can apply for the vacancies online at the official website of ONGC ongcindia.com. The last date to apply for these posts is till January 27, 2019.
However, aspirants applying for the post must ensure that they possess Assam state domicile. The vacancies mentioned are for ONGC offices in Assam.
ONGC Recruitment 2019: How to apply
Visit the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com
Under the news and updates section Click on ‘Recruitment of Non-Executives for Assam-2019 - Advt No 1/2019’ link
Click on apply online
On the right hand side (top) click on ‘New registration’
The form will appear. Fill correct information and submit the form.
Keep a copy of filled form with you for future reference.
ONGC Recruitment 2019: Details of vacancy
Technical Assistant Grade. III (Chemistry): 08 Posts
Assistant Technician (Production): 25 Posts
Assistant Technician (Mechanical): 05 Posts
Assistant Technician (Electrical): 11 Posts
Assistant Technician (Electronics): 12 Posts
Assistant Technician (Instrumentation): 20 Posts
Assistant Grade-III (Transport): 01 Post
Junior Technical Assistant (Chemistry): 05 Posts
Junior Assistant Technician (Production): 50 Posts
Junior Assistant Technician (Cementing): 03 Posts
Junior Assistant Technician (Electrical): 25 Posts
Junior Assistant Technician (Diesel): 20 Posts
Junior Assistant Technician (Welding): 08 Posts
Junior Assistant Technician (Machining): 10 Posts
Junior Assistant Technician (Fitting): 10 Posts
Junior Motor Vehicle Driver (Winch Operation): 12 Posts
Junior Motor Vehicle Driver (Heavy Vehicle Operation): 01 Post
Junior Slinger Cum Rigger: 02 Posts
Junior Assistant (Accounts): 07 Posts
Junior Assistant ( Materials Management): 11 Posts
Junior Assistant (Personnel & Administration): 12 Posts
Junior Assistant (Official Language): 01 Post
Junior Security Supervisor: 02 Posts
Junior Fire Supervisor: 04 Posts
Assistant Technician (Boiler): 06 Posts
Technical Assistant Gd. III (Chemistry): 02 Posts
Junior Assistant (Steno English): 02 Posts
Junior Assistant Technician (Electrical): 01 Post
Junior Assistant (Materials Management): 01 Post
Assistant Rigman (Drilling): 01 Post
Security Supervisor: 01 Post
Clinical Assistant Gd. III (Optometry): 01 Post
Medical Assistant Grade IV (Industrial Hygiene): 01 Post
Pharmacist Grade IV (Allopathy): 09 Posts
Medical Assistant Grade IV (Pathology): 03 Posts
Medical Assistant Grade IV (Sterilization-CSSD): 01 Post
Medical Assistant Grade IV (Radiology): 03 Posts
Medical Assistant Grade-IV (Anaesthesia): 01 Post
Medical Assistant Grade-IV (ECG): 02 Posts
Medical Assistant Grade-IV (Operation Theatre): 02 Posts
Medical Assistant Grade-IV (Dental Hygiene): 01 Post
Junior Health Attendant: 06 Posts
