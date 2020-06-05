Online examinations are here to stay

education

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 17:08 IST

A wise man said that necessity is the mother of invention. Though this cannot be applied to the subject of Online Examinations, the spirit of these wise words could be borrowed to understand why the Indian Education System is exploring Online Examinations. Our country relies on summative assessments for progression in our education system. The summative assessments are in the form of end term examinations. This is more applicable in our higher education system and to some extent in the school education system.

The unprecedented lockdown due to Covid-19 has taken away the wind from the sails of the conventional education system. Students and faculty are confined in their homes and as a result, paper and pen exams in a traditional examination hall are no more feasible. The uncertainty associated with the tenure of such a lockdown and delayed exams is threatening to delay the progress of millions of students enrolled in our higher education system. The direct impact of this delay is on the student, but the indirect impact is much larger, as it disrupts the well-oiled supply chain of qualified human resources that are required to fuel the growth of our economy.

It is quite paradoxical to note that many competitive examinations of international repute like GRE and GMAT have gone online and from home, but our higher education system finds it difficult to adopt, when the same is applied to the examinations conducted by majority of schools and colleges in India. We do understand the reasons for uneasiness because the present situation is complex and demands that the online exams be administered in a manner that can be taken by the students from their home. So, let us look at the some of the reasons for this uneasiness:

1. Can an online exam be synchronous? In other words, can the entire cohort of students take the exams as per the examination schedule?

2. How does one proctor such an examination, where students are dispersed geographically and appearing for exams from home?

3. How can the invigilator address the issue of unfair means like the use of books, access to the Internet, mobile connectivity and prompting by a friend from the

background when exams are being conducted online?

4. What happens if there is a power blackout or the connectivity to the internet is lost?

5. The most important concern is, are online assessments as rigorous as paper and pen exams?

6. Last but not the least, the aversion to adoption of technology both by faculty and students, that is, to come out of the comfort zone.

Besides these direct concerns, the ubiquity of computer accessibility and availability of Internet connectivity is another major concern. The above concerns are real and can generate interesting arguments during a debate. However, these concerns are myths that can be shattered, if one delves into the features provided by various technology platforms designed to deliver online examinations that can be taken from anywhere.

Today, most of the technology platforms are cloud based and can be accessed from anywhere anytime. Thus, organizing a synchronous event to conduct examination across

students dispersed geographically is probably the easiest problem to handle. Most computer devices and tabs are equipped with web camera, or we may call them the eyes of the computer which when powered by some powerful AI enabled software can do magic.

Thus, when a student is appearing for an examination from home, the student is “eye locked”. What this means is, that the camera is used to detect any abnormal action such as picking up a mobile phone, periodically looking at one location, noticing any kind of assistance being received from another person etc. Such features ensure that the human proctor observing the student sitting miles away behind the proctoring terminal does not miss such anomalies and can immediately address the suspected action. If the investigation does reveal malpractice the human proctor can initiate on- the- spot action just like that of a conventional exam hall. The combined power of AI proctoring enabled by the camera and the microphone on the student’s computer, coupled with invigilation by a human proctor, provides for a robust proctoring mechanics, may even be beating the conventional proctoring in a traditional examination hall.

Power blackouts and connectivity failures are realities that one cannot ignore. However, the risks associated with the same are easily mitigated by configuring such exams to maintain the last state of the machine and resume the exam when power or connectivity is restored.

The examination host can configure multiple parameters to define the period of the blackout beyond which the examination could be cancelled, and a make-up examination could be conducted.

All online examination platforms can offer all question types which can be rendered on a paper pen exam. Such platforms can also provide assessment which would require the students to solve a real-life problem such as writing a piece of code and/or building a data analytics model. These flexibilities make the examination platforms more versatile in terms of delivering a rigorous exam. The level of the rigor is completely determined by the assessor.

Technology platforms that enable online examinations in our country also provide services to assist institutions for delivering online examinations. The role of the faculty continues to be limited to providing the question paper and evaluation of the answer scripts. Technology platforms do permit faculty to correct answer sheets online and also have the option of providing them printed versions to suit their comfort and convenience. This is a classic example of leveraging IT Enabled services for an important function such as examinations without impacting the nature of work of the faculty. Thus, the perception, that online exams is about technology readiness, needs to be changed to eradicate the attitude of aversion across stakeholders: administrators, faculty, and students.

In the post Covid-19 era, social distancing is going to be the new normal. We may lose the convenience of organizing exams in halls that can accommodate many students. The availability of examination halls may become a scarcity in the coming days and to overcome this, administrators may increase the frequency for examinations. However online examinations can easily reduce the burden by keeping students who have access to computer and internet at home and the rest could write the exams conventionally. Online examination is emerging as a possible solution to address the concerns around social distancing.

Having addressed the primary concerns, it will only be fair to look at the advantages that Online Examination can offer. Some of the key advantages are mentioned below:

1. Differential paper setting can be done with ease. One has to choose the right algorithm amongst many offered by online examination platforms to determine the

question paper to be rendered to various students. Thus, online exams can mitigate the risk of paper leakage substantially.

2. Automatic correction of multiple-choice questions and some other types of questions can reduce the burden of evaluations considerably and can eliminate the

occurrence of errors in evaluations. Not to forget that the evaluation of such questions can happen on real time. The subjective answers can be routed to

authorized assessor in a blind manner further mitigating the risks associated with malpractices that need extra vigilance and resources in conventional exams.

3. Preventing impersonification, in other words ensuring that the paper is answered by the registered candidate and not anyone else is also well addressed by technology. Applying two/three factor authentication, the same mechanics used in online banking if applied to examinations can eradicate the proxy writing practice from the country.

4. The online examination system also offers multiple solutions to help differently abled persons to write examinations along with the peer group in the batch.

Questions could be read out by the machine and answers can be captured by voice files to assist such persons. The technology can replace the need for a proxy writer

or reader for such persons, making it more convenient for such persons to appear in examinations.

5. Last but the most significant, saving of paper, resources spent on transporting and logistics for delivering exams the conventional way and the subsequent resources spent for assessing the answer sheets would definitely add to the convenience of higher education institutions. Not to forget the reduced time in delivering examinations and its associated logistics can reduce the stress on the students and help the institutions in declaring the results on time.

A democracy like India, which is the largest, has been able to pull off elections through e-voting. India, which is considered the back office of the world for Information Technology, should be least concerned about the challenges and should lap up the advantage of online examination to make our examination system agile, reliable, efficient and most importantly stress free for the students.

Online examinations should be adopted and propagated across educational institutions for delivering exams in the future to give shape to our dream of a truly digital India.

The authors are Sanjay Padode – Founder of IFIM Business School , Chairman, CDE and Dr Atish Chattopadhyay – Director of IFIM Business School. Views expressed are personal.