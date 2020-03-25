onlinebseb.in: Checking Bihar board BSEB intermediate 12th result 2020 made easy

education

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 10:19 IST

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the result of Class 12 board or intermediate examination. The declaration of Bihar board inter result was not delayed despite the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The results have been declared for arts, science and commerce streams. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor announced the result online without holding a press conference.

Students who have appeared in the Bihar board intermediate examination can check their results online at http://onlinebseb.in/.

Click here to see full coverage on BSEB inter result.

Easy steps to check Bihar board intermediate examination results:

1) Visit the result website of Bihar School Examination Board onlinebseb.in

2) Key in your roll code and roll number on the login page that opens

3) Enter Captch code

4) Click on view

5) Your Bihar board intermediate result will appear on the screen

6) Take a printout and save it for future reference

The Bihar board intermediate result can also be checked on Bihar board website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

It is important for you to know that the Bihar board is not providing the facility to apply for scrutiny of the answersheet at this moment due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. BSEB will provide the facility to apply for scrutiny after the situation comes under control.