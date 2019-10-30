OPSC Odisha Municipal Administrative Service 2019 hall ticket released at opsc.gov.in, here’s how to download

education

Odhisha Public Service commission has released the hall ticket for the recruitment examination for Odisha Municipal Administrative Services. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit card online at, opsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 28 vacancies, which includes five vacancies of Assistant Director( Muncipal Administration), 4 CEO, 3 Enforcement Officer, and 16 Executive Officer (Group B). OPSC will conduct the recruitment examination on November 3, 2019.

For further information on examination pattern and syllabus, candidates are advised to refer the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Download Admission Certificate & Instruction to Candidates for the Written Examination to be held on 03.11.2019 in connection with Recruitment to the Posts of Odisha Municipal Administrative Services-2019’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.Admit card will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future purpose.

It must be noted that if a candidate is facing any problem during download of Admit card , s/he can send an email mentioning their Registration ID, Roll No, Name, Date of Birth and Contact Number to opscomas@gmail.com.

