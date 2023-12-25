close_game
OPSC SO admit card 2023 releasing tomorrow, December 26, know how to download

OPSC SO admit card 2023 releasing tomorrow, December 26, know how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 25, 2023 07:52 PM IST

OPSC to release admit card for Statistical Officer post tomorrow, December 26.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will release the admit card for the post of Statistical Officer tomorrow, December 26. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at www.opsc.gov.in.

OPSC SO examination scheduled for December 31
OPSC SO examination scheduled for December 31(HT file)

The OPSC SO examination is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 31 in two sessions Paper I from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and Paper II from 1.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

Candidates are advised to read the instructions mentioned on the admit card.

OPSC SO admit card 2023: How to download

Follow the steps given below to download the OPSC SO admit card 2023.

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Statistical Officer admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Exam and College Guide
