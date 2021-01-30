OPTCL signs MoU with IIT Bhubaneswar for power sector development
State public sector undertaking Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited has signed an MoU with Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar for the establishment of OPTCL Chair in the premier engineering institute.
It is indeed a historic moment for Odisha to collaborate with a premier institute like IIT for development of Odisha power sector, Energy Minister D S Mishra said.
"We are happy to know that IIT is not only confined to academic service but also extended its arm for the development of the state. This industry-institute interface will be a win-win situation for both with regards to research and development," Mishra said.
The MoU was signed on Friday.
He said this cooperation will enhance the technical knowhow.
OPTCL chairman Sourav Garg on Friday said IIT would be a troubleshooter for various technical issues surfacing in the power sector. It is a dream come true and we feel proud to collaborate with the best brains of the nation.
The students from IIT will have practical exposure on the real-time projects, at the same time OPTCL engineers will have an opportunity to interact with IITians and enhance their knowledge in the process, Garg said.
"Apart from education, IIT Bhubaneswar is committed to the local area and social development through structured intervention. This Chair will act as an extended arm of the R & D wing for the Odisha power sector," IIT Bhubaneswar Director Prof R V Raja Kumar said.
"These synergies are sure to create lasting impact in addressing key issues pertaining to the power sector. We also assure that the proposed Centre of Excellence for Renewable Energy, SMART Grid will provide an amalgamation to both academics and industry in general," he said.
Ragunath Pratihari, Director (HRD) OPTCL emphasized on the importance of collaboration in modern development scenarios. This OPTCL Chair will enable a common platform to address issues as regards to both academics and industry, he said.
The core objectives of establishing the Chair Position of OPTCL in IIT Bhubaneswar are knowledge sharing, skill enhancement and research and development. A Centre of Excellence for Renewable Energy, Smart Grid will be established under the umbrella of this Chair position, he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka SSLC examination schedule 2021 released, check here
- Students can check the Karnataka SSLC examination schedule 2021 online at sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka HC District Judge prelim results 2021 declared, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the prelims can check their results online at karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPTCL signs MoU with IIT Bhubaneswar for power sector development
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main 2021: Application correction window closes today
- Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can make corrections in their forms online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIBE-XV answer key 2021 to be released today, here's how to check
- Once the answer key is released, candidates who have appeared in the examination will be able to check the answer key online at allindiabarexamination.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Visva Bharati Recruitment 2021: 106 teaching vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the positions online at visvabharati.ac.in on or before February 27, 2021, until 6pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CMAT 2021 registration ends today, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the CMAT 2021 online at cmat.nta.nic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools in Haryana to reopen for Classes 6 to 8 from Feb 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools for Class 9, 11 students, colleges in Delhi to reopen from February 5
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra varsity VCs demand resumption of classroom teaching
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army recruitment rally for Punjab, JK, Ladakh in Jammu from March 1
- A recruitment rally of the Army for the post of Sepoy Pharma will be conducted for eligible candidates of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from March 1-10 at Sunjwan Military Station in Jammu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
E-education can reduce inequalities in educational outcomes: Economic Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pre-primary classes to restart at all Punjab schools from Feb 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIFT answer key 2021 released, here's direct link to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the IIFT entrance exam 2021 can check their answer key online at iift.nta.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICSE, ISC exam not to be held in March-Feb, dates to be announced later: CISCE
- According to the notice, the decision has been taken due to the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming elections in the five states.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox