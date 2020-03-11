e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Osmania University MBA result 2020 declared at osmania.ac.in

Osmania University MBA result 2020 declared at osmania.ac.in

The university conducted the first semester of MBA exam in January/February 2020.

education Updated: Mar 11, 2020 12:40 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Osmania University MBA result 2020. (Screengrab)
Osmania University MBA result 2020. (Screengrab)
         

Osmania University on Tuesday has declared the result of the MBA programme on its official website. Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at osmania.ac.in.

The university conducted the first semester of MBA exam in January/February 2020.

Here’s the direct link to check the result.

How to check the result:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the “Examination Result” section

3.On the webpage, click on the link that reads, “MBA (CBCS) I SEM JAN/FEB-2020 result”

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.The result will appear on the display screen

7.Download the result and take its print out for future references.

tags
top news
‘Hey PM...’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig on Madhya Pradesh as Scindia quits Congress
‘Hey PM...’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig on Madhya Pradesh as Scindia quits Congress
‘Seen what BJP did in Karnataka’: Congress after Jyotiraditya Scindia move
‘Seen what BJP did in Karnataka’: Congress after Jyotiraditya Scindia move
Kerala in shutdown mode as more coronavirus cases emerge
Kerala in shutdown mode as more coronavirus cases emerge
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Why this vegetable is selling at a price higher than chicken
Why this vegetable is selling at a price higher than chicken
Octavia with CNG? How Skoda plans to cut down your fuel costs
Octavia with CNG? How Skoda plans to cut down your fuel costs
Disney Plus is now available in India via Hotstar
Disney Plus is now available in India via Hotstar
‘We are getting sore’ - Sehwag’s reaction after Tendulkar opts to field
‘We are getting sore’ - Sehwag’s reaction after Tendulkar opts to field
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyMP Government CrisisFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News