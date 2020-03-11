Osmania University MBA result 2020 declared at osmania.ac.in

education

Osmania University on Tuesday has declared the result of the MBA programme on its official website. Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at osmania.ac.in.

The university conducted the first semester of MBA exam in January/February 2020.

Here’s the direct link to check the result.

How to check the result:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the “Examination Result” section

3.On the webpage, click on the link that reads, “MBA (CBCS) I SEM JAN/FEB-2020 result”

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.The result will appear on the display screen

7.Download the result and take its print out for future references.