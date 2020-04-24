e-paper
Home / Education / Osmania University revaluation results for BA, BBA, B.Com, B.Sc declared, get direct link for OU results

Osmania University revaluation results for BA, BBA, B.Com, B.Sc declared, get direct link for OU results

Candidates who have applied for the Osmania University revaluation can check their results online at osmania.ac.in.

education Updated: Apr 24, 2020 14:03 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
OU revaluation results for BA, BBA, B.Com, B.Sc declared. (Screengrab)
         

Osmania University on Thursday declared the revaluation results of BA, BBA, B.Com, B.Sc (I, III, V) semesters examination on its official website.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

Hindustantimes

The Osmania University revaluation results have been declared for the following courses:

1. BA Semester I/III/V exam

2. B.Com. Semester I/III/V exam

3. BBA Semester I/III/V exam

4. B.Sc. Semester I/III/V exam

