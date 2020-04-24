Osmania University revaluation results for BA, BBA, B.Com, B.Sc declared, get direct link for OU results

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 14:03 IST

Osmania University on Thursday declared the revaluation results of BA, BBA, B.Com, B.Sc (I, III, V) semesters examination on its official website.

Candidates who have applied for the Osmania University revaluation can check their results online at osmania.ac.in.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

The Osmania University revaluation results have been declared for the following courses:

1. BA Semester I/III/V exam

2. B.Com. Semester I/III/V exam

3. BBA Semester I/III/V exam

4. B.Sc. Semester I/III/V exam