Osmania University revaluation, UG result declared, here’s how to check

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 10:12 IST

Osmania University has declared the revaluation results for various undergraduate exams that was conducted for various semesters. Candidates can check their results online at osmaia.ac.in.

Osmania University has declared the revaluation results for BA, BCom, BBA, BSC semester 1 to 5. Candidates will have to key in their roll number/ hall ticket number provided in the hall ticket.

Candidates can also check their revaluation results for UG courses online at the official website of Osmania University.

Follow these steps to download Osmania University results:

Visit the official website- osmania.ac.in

Click on the exam result tab on the homepage

Key in your registration number/ roll number

Results will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out for further reference.

