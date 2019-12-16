OSSSC 2019 admit card for Jr Clerk and Jr assistant exam: Steps to download hall ticket

education

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 15:04 IST

Odisha Staff subordinate selection commission had released an official notification on December 13, 2019, saying that the admit card for the written exam for Junior clerk and junior assistant posts will be released on its official website on December 15, 2019. Candidates who have registered for the examination may download their admit card online at osssc.gov.in, following the instructions as provided on the official website.

OSSSC has scheduled to conduct the written examination for the posts of Junior clerk and assistant on December 22, 2019. Candidates need to log in with their user id and password in order to download the admit card.

Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their allotted examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

Steps to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the login tab

3.Key in your credentials and log in

4.The admit card for OSSSC recruitment exam 2019 will appear on the display screen

5.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.