OSSSC Recruitment 2019: Junior clerk, junior assistant application closing today, check direct link, instructions here
OSSSC recruitment 2019: The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) application process will close today, January 29. Candidates who wish to apply for the 1746 posts of junior clerk and junior assistant can apply today on its official website osssc.gov.in.
OSSSC Recruitment 2019: Here’s how to apply
Visit the official website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in
Click on ‘Register’ to register an account
Beside the OSSSC junior clerk junior assistant notification, click on new user
Fill in the required details and submit the application form
First Published: Jan 29, 2019 14:34 IST