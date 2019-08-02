Odisha OTET admit card 2019 out, here’s direct link for downloading hall ticket

education

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 13:23 IST

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSEO) on Friday released the admit card for Odisha Teacher Training Test (OTET) 2019. Candidates who have applied for the exam successfully can download the admit card from the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Odisha. The OTET 2019 exam starts on August 5 in three shifts daily.

OTET Admit Card 2019 will have personal details like candidates’ name, category, address, gender, exam time and venue. Keep the admit card safely.

OTET admit card 2019: Here is the direct link to download hall ticket

Candidates who pass OTET are awarded with eligibility certificates to apply for the post of teachers in Class 1 to VIII and IX to XII in government school across the state of Odisha.

OTET admit card 2019: Steps to download

Visit official website of BSEO at bseodisha.ac.in

Click on link for OTET 2019

Click on the link for admit card

Key in your registration number and email id on the login page that opens

Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout

Note: Visit the official website of BSEO for latest news and updates.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 12:18 IST