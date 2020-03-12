Over 1.65 lakh personnel recruited by Indian Army from 2016-17 to 2018-19: Govt

education

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 09:08 IST

The Army recruited nearly 1.65 lakh personnel between 2016-17 and 2018-19, the government said on Wednesday.

In written response to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister for State for Defence Shripad Naik said the Army recruited 54,815 personnel in 2016-17, 52,839 in 2017-18 and 57,266 in 2018-19.

Uttar Pradesh saw recruitment of 18,906 personnel during the three-year period, followed by Punjab and Chandigarh (15,455), Maharashtra (11,866) and Haryana (10,382).

The hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand saw recruitment of 8,752 and 8,966 personnel respectively.

Total 5,275 personnel were recruited from Nepal.

“Recruiting organisation conducts recruitment rallies for Indian Army with an endeavour to cover each district of the country, at least once in a year. The location of recruitment rally is decided from amongst the districts under jurisdiction of the Army Recruiting Office in consultation with the civil administration,” Naik said.