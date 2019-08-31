Over 150 doctors gathered to attend three-day educational event on cardiac imaging at Delhi hospital

education

Over 150 doctors from across the country gathered here for a three-day educational event on cardiac imaging which started on Friday at a hospital here, officials said.

The event was organised by the department of MR&CT at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH).

“More than 150 doctors from all over India participated in the inaugural session today. Prof Scott Flamm, head of cardiovascular imaging in Cleveland Clinic division of Radiology, Ohio in the US, was the chief guest and key speaker,” the hospital said in a statement.

A host of other doctors from hospitals such as the AIIMS, Jaslok Hospital, Narayana Hridayalaya and Jayadeva hospital, Bangalore along with the senior faculty from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, were also present.

“There has been a mushrooming of imaging centres all over India but less than 2-3 per cent are able to conduct evaluation of heart diseases, this update will help in bridging this gap so that the treating doctors and ultimately the patients and society will benefit,” Dr TBS Buxi, Chairman Department of CT & MRI, SGRH, said.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the diseases related to blood vessels of the heart and brain which has now become the leading cause of death in India.

“One out of four people will die due to these diseases. Heart attacks and stroke are the leading causes and are responsible for over 80 per cent of the deaths,” it said. Imaging modality like multi-detector CT is a way to see the vessels of the heart by putting a small needle into the vein of the arm, just like getting a saline drip and then checking the vessels of heart for blockages and the lungs of the children with heart defects.

MRI is another such imaging modality which detects the condition of the muscles of the heart and beating heart as well. Decoding the information provided by these machines requires training, skill and expertise.

