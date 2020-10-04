Over 2,500 student groups, RWAs make eco-bricks under ‘Why Waste’ campaign

education

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 08:31 IST

Over 2,500 student groups and resident welfare associations across the city have been making eco-bricks out of discarded plastic waste under a new campaign.

An eco-brick is a plastic bottle packed tight with used plastic to make a reusable building block.

The “Why Waste” campaign, launched on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti by non-profit organisation United Way Delhi and its corporate partners, aims at reducing and reusing plastic and upcycling the non-biodegradable plastic waste generated at home and communities.

RWAs are to dispose of home-generated plastic in the form of eco-bricks which will be collected by campaign partners and recycled into usable items.

The top five RWAs that collect the maximum eco-bricks will receive the recycled furniture for their association.

Around 2,500 individuals, student groups and RWAs have participated in the campaign.

Sachin S Golwalkar, CEO, United Way Delhi, said, “The ‘Why Waste’ campaign aligned with the Swachh Bharat Mission is an initiative towards bringing change in communities by making citizens aware of the benefits of upcycling and reusing plastic which is left unused at home and ends up at landfill sites.” “The plastic generation in India is increasing every day. Annually more than 5 million tonnes of plastic goes to waste, which can be managed better at personal level, segregated at home and upcycled,” he said.