Over 4 crore scholarships given to students of minority communities since 2014: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

education

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 09:36 IST

Ministry of Minority Affairs has implemented various welfare schemes for six Centrally notified minority communities and distributed over 4 crore scholarships for educational empowerment of students, said Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Naqvi said, “Since 2014-15 to till date, a total number of 4,00,06,080 scholarships have been distributed to the students belonging to economically weaker sections of minority communities, by incurring a total expenditure of Rs 11,690.81 crore.”

According to an official release, during the period from 2015-16 to 2019-20, the total fund allocated for the Ministry was Rs 21,160.84 crore and the actual expenditure was nearly 90.75 per cent.

It further said, “Rs 9,223.68 crore has been spent for providing scholarships to 3,06,19,546 beneficiaries under various scholarship schemes of the Ministry during the period from 2015-16 to 2019-20, out of which about 54% scholarships have been awarded to minority girl students.”