e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Over 4 crore scholarships given to students of minority communities since 2014: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Over 4 crore scholarships given to students of minority communities since 2014: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

According to an official release, during the period from 2015-16 to 2019-20, the total fund allocated for the Ministry was Rs 21,160.84 crore and the actual expenditure was nearly 90.75 per cent.

education Updated: Sep 15, 2020 09:36 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.
Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.(HT file)
         

Ministry of Minority Affairs has implemented various welfare schemes for six Centrally notified minority communities and distributed over 4 crore scholarships for educational empowerment of students, said Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Naqvi said, “Since 2014-15 to till date, a total number of 4,00,06,080 scholarships have been distributed to the students belonging to economically weaker sections of minority communities, by incurring a total expenditure of Rs 11,690.81 crore.”

According to an official release, during the period from 2015-16 to 2019-20, the total fund allocated for the Ministry was Rs 21,160.84 crore and the actual expenditure was nearly 90.75 per cent.

It further said, “Rs 9,223.68 crore has been spent for providing scholarships to 3,06,19,546 beneficiaries under various scholarship schemes of the Ministry during the period from 2015-16 to 2019-20, out of which about 54% scholarships have been awarded to minority girl students.”

tags
top news
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over deaths of migrant workers
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over deaths of migrant workers
Rajnath Singh likely to address Parliament today on India-China border row
Rajnath Singh likely to address Parliament today on India-China border row
‘Rename Agra’s Mughal Museum after Shivaji’: Yogi Adityanath
‘Rename Agra’s Mughal Museum after Shivaji’: Yogi Adityanath
IMD issues heavy rain warning for peninsular India
IMD issues heavy rain warning for peninsular India
LIVE: FM introduces The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill, 2020 in Rajya Sabha
LIVE: FM introduces The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill, 2020 in Rajya Sabha
Delhi sero survey: Results of third round expected this week
Delhi sero survey: Results of third round expected this week
‘Failure of Chinese army at LAC will have consequences’: Report
‘Failure of Chinese army at LAC will have consequences’: Report
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In