Over 45,000 jobs on offer under ‘Ghar Ghar Rozgar’ scheme

Punjab government said on Thursday that over 45,000 jobs will be offered during the second phase of the ‘Ghar Ghar Rozgar’ scheme.

As many as 73,200 applicants have registered on the government portal in the hope of getting their employment letters at the 140 events being conducted at 56 venues here, said an official spokesperson in Chandigarh.

“For the second phase of the ‘Mega Job Melas’, organised by the state government from February 20 to March 8, a total of 1,689 employers have posted 45,747 job vacancies on the portal,” he said.

Appealing to the unemployed youth of the state to participate in maximum numbers to make the most of this opportunity, the state employment generation minister Manpreet Singh Badal said job seekers with any type of qualifications can register and appear for placements.

Final year students can also register for participating in these events, Badal said.

Elaborating on the portal launched to facilitate the employment drive, the spokesperson said the objective of the website was to provide a one-stop interactive platform for the job seekers and employers.

Unlike private job portals, registration and access to this portal is free for both, job seekers and employers.

While uploading their qualifications, the job seekers can shortlist the employer, who can also shortlist the job seekers as per their requirement.

The portal automatically shows the relevant jobs to the job seekers while matching their skills, education an experience.