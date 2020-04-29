Over two weeks after scrapping SSC paper, Maharashtra board yet to decide marking scheme

education

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 14:59 IST

More than two weeks after the state education department announced the cancellation of the last SSC paper, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is still yet to decide on the marking scheme for the exam.

On April 12, the education department decided to cancel the final paper for SSC- Geography which was earlier scheduled to take place on March 23 but was cancelled owing to the lockdown. The papers for vocational subjects which are offered to Children with Special Needs and are conducted 2-3 days after the actual board exams were also cancelled. Officials at the state board had said that a marking formula would be arrived at for the papers which were cancelled.

Even as the board formed a committee to deliberate over the issue, no decision has been made as of yet. “Since it is the first time that such a cancellation has taken place, we need time to explore all possible options. This would be done in consultation with the government,” said a senior official from the state board.

Parents said that with no clarity on the marking scheme, many students are now left hanging. “Students prepare for their board exams throughout the year and while it is true that the current situation is unprecedented, they are worried about their marks for the last paper. With no clarity from the board, all sorts of rumours are doing the rounds which end up increasing our anxieties even more,” said Sarita Tambe a city based parent.

While the board has, in the past, resorted to giving average marks to students whose answersheets were lost or stolen, it was only for a handful of them. With nearly 17 lakh students writing the SSC exam, officials said that they had to consider all possible options.