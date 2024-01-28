 Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: When, where to watch PM Modi live with students - Hindustan Times
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 tomorrow; know when, where to watch PM Modi live with students

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 tomorrow; know when, where to watch PM Modi live with students

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 28, 2024 03:52 PM IST

Over 205.62 lakh students, over 14.93 lakh teachers and over 5.69 lakh parents have registered for PPC 2024, as per data available on the MyGov website.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students tomorrow, January 28, during the seventh edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC 2024).

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: When, where to watch PM Modi live with students (ANI Photo)

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 will be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Nearly 4,000 participants are expected to attend the programme physically.

Live broadcast of the event will be available on social media platforms of the Prime Minister's Office, PIB, Education Ministry, among others.

“29th January 11 AM! I am eagerly looking forward to the most memorable gathering of #ExamWarriors, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', to collectively strategise on ways to beat exam stress. Let's turn those exam blues into a window of opportunities,” PM Modi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter)

PPC is an annual event ahead of the board examination season in the country.

In PPC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with school students, answers their questions, and shares tips on exams and career development, among others.

