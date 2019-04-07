Participate in Jugaad Mela and win cash prize in this engineering college of Punjab

In a bid to promote innovation and creativity, industrialists in collaboration with Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College will organise a three-day ‘Jugaad Mela’ on the college campus from Monday.

Any college/school student, visitor or faculty can participate and come up with innovative designs and ideas during the competition that is open to all.

GS Radiators Limited managing director Ranjodh Singh said that he, along with industrialist Charanjit Singh, planned to organise the mela.

“As innovations can never come out from the textbook knowledge, one has to be creative and work practically to invent something. ‘Jugaad’ is a slang which is defined as -- coming up with some innovative ideas to find a solution to the problem,” he said.

“There are many small problems that we face in our daily routine and the creative human beings always develop something new to find solution for that problem. We need such innovative brains for the industry,” he said.

Singh also said that there will be two competitions — ‘Exhibit your jugaad (innovation)’ and ‘Jugaad idea for specific problem’.

“In the first event, if anyone has invented something, he/she can display it through a design or model. In the second event, we will give a specific problem and participants have to come up with innovative ideas to solve it.

The idea can be submitted in written form or one can draw the technology for the same or make it within two hours at the venue,” he said.

The winners will be awarded prizes worth ₹5,000,₹3,000 and ₹2,000 for first, second and third positions, respectively.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 13:35 IST