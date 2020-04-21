Patna University restricts entry of staff from Covid hotspots

education

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 09:49 IST

The Patna University (PU), which resumed working on Monday, issued a notification stating no employee from coronavirus hotspot zone is required to visit the office for any reason.

PU registrar Manoj Kumar Mishra, said, “Officials living in Covid hotspot zones need not to come to the university office. However, they are instructed not to go out of the station and stay in touch with university headquarters via telephonic communication. No entry pass would be issued to employees living in Sultanganj and Khajpura locality and the already issued passes for these localities will be treated as cancelled.”

All the offices of Patna University and its constituent units were closed since March 24 for the strict implementation of nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier on April 17, the chancellor’s secretariat had directed the vice-chancellors to ensure the presence of all officers including pro-VCs, registrars, financial advisers, finance officers at their respective universities. They were also instructed to take disciplinary action against the officers found absent without prior permission.

Following the direction, PU had notified that presence of all officers and section officers is mandatory from April 20.

Mishra said that the office has been resumed only for essential work. The employees coming to office have been instructed to wear mask and maintain social distance during their working hours.

The university has switched to digital platforms in early April to compensate the academic loss to students by conducting online classes.

The Patna University created its Youtube channel on April 7 and has raised 1.44 thousand subscribers so far with more than 7,000 views on its video lectures.