Patna University to hold pending BA exam on July 21; PUSU dissatisfied

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 08:51 IST

The long-awaited final exam of BA part III of Patna University (PU) will be held on July 21. The university had deferred all the exams following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the state.

The exam was scheduled to be held on March 13 across six centres, but it was put off later, holding the fate of around 3,000 students in a balance.

PU’s examination controller RK Mandal said that elaborate arrangements were being made for peaceful and fair conduct of the examination, for which the students were waiting anxiously for the past three months.

The examination will be conducted at Patna Women’s College, Magadh Mahila College, Patna College, Patna Science College, BN College and Vanijya Mahavidyalaya of the PU. Additional exam halls would be engaged to conduct the examination in conformity to the social distancing norms.

NK Jha, dean of students’ welfare, said that the principals of various constituent colleges have been urged to provide list of total capacity for accommodating students. “College premises would be sanitised before exam and students would have to wear mask,” Jha said.

Talking about the status of copy evaluation of exams held prior to suspension of academic activities owing Covid-19 outbreak, Jha said that result of B.com is expected to be declared in 10 days.

He said, “Of the three traditional UG courses, examination of commerce stream was duly completed as per previous schedule. Evaluation of copies has been completed and results are expected in 10 days. Besides, copy evaluation of those exams of Arts stream which were held earlier is also almost complete. Practical exams of science stream are yet to be conducted by respective colleges.”

“We are trying to complete pending exams and release results of final year students at the earliest so that they can apply in PG courses”, added Jha.

PU is likely to conduct rest pending exams of traditional, vocational and diploma courses in July-end and August.

However, Patna University Students’ Union is not satisfied with the decision. Nishant Kumar, vice-president of PUSU, said, “Students are not ready for exam as they are under mental stress and one-month study leave is not sufficient to prepare for exams. Besides, students residing in hostels have returned to their native places. Gathering of students from different corners would risk health of students. We’d sit on a hunger strike seeking postponement of part III examination and promotion of part I and part II students without examination.”