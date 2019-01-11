PGIMER Recruitment 2019: Apply for 134 assistant professor posts in various departments

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGMIER), Chandigarh has invited applications for various faculty posts in various departments vide advertisement number PGI/RC/2019/001/0050 dated 04.01.2019 to fill 134 vacancies at the post of assistant professors.

Candidates can download the application form online and print it. The form will be filled offline and the hard copy has to be sent to O/o Administrative Officer, Recruitment Cell, PGIMER, Sector-12, Chandigarh is 06.02.2019 till 04:00 P.M

However, the last date to download the application form is January 29, after which the link to download the form will be disabled. The last date to deposit fee is February 2, 2019.

Selection process

The eligible candidates will be called for interview. However, the same would be provisional subject to fulfillment of all requirements failing which he/she will not be allowed to appear for interview.

PGIMER Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Visit the official website of pgimer.edu.in

Click on the Recruitment tab

A new page will open, click on the link ‘offline applications invited’

Click on the application form

Take its print out

Fill and send its hard copy to the given address.

Read the instructions carefully before filling the form.

Here are all other details of the recruitment including eligibility criteria, reservation,pay scale and application fee etc.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 10:27 IST