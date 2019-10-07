Planning a career in fashion industry? Here’s some expert advice

education

Are you planning to make a career in fashion industry? If your answer is yes, here is Akshra Dalal, Director of JD Institute of Fashion Technology, expressing her views on some of the important questions which generally arises in the mind of those who want to pursue a career in this industry.

What are the key factors that attracts students to pursue their career in Fashion and art industry?

Fashion and art professionals have innate creative and artistic abilities. They are able to visualise and synthesise unique design concepts. Designers are creative professionals who use their artistic talents to create aesthetically appealing designs. A lucrative financial stability is also one of the reasons as designers have higher salary rates as their experience grows.

What sort of skill sets are required if, someone is planning a career in the fashion industry?

An out of the box thinking and a lateral approach towards problem solving is the basic quality that a design aspirant should possess. But that being said apart from an educational background, an eye for details, great artistic skills, knowledge about latest fashion trend and a general awareness about fashion and art industry would be an added advantage. Designers must develop unique skill sets to have a competitive edge over others.

What different courses are available for students in fashion industry?

Keeping up with the increasing demand and opportunities in the industry, education sector is introducing new and improved courses. From designing to merchandising to management, fashion institutes have an array of courses to offer based on interest and passion of design enthusiasts. A bachelors or masters degree/ diploma in design is perfect for someone looking for a career as a designer whereas a fashion management or Fashion Merchandising course would be more suitable for someone looking at the non design aspect of it.

What are the career options and scope in the fashion industry?

Fashion is an industry with multitude of jobs and it’s essential to find one that suits your passion and talent. Fashion Designers, Costume Designers, Visual Merchandisers, Graphic Designers, Fashion Consultants, Fashion Stylists, Creative Content Writer, Fashion Curator are some of the best options which are available for fashion enthusiasts. Apart from this, fashion blogging and social media manager for fashion designers and brands is also an evolving field.

How has fashion industry evolved in the last 5 years and what is its future?

Fashion is a huge industry and a breeding ground for innovation. Over the past few decades it has grown immensely and beautifully. The new vision of young designers and the millennial approach is proving to be a boon for the industry as it is tackling various issues including environmental issues. Fashion industry is becoming ecologically conscious and it will continue to grow so as we do realise that we can and we should make a difference which matters.

How technology has brought revolution in the fashion industry?

Technology and fashion go way back to first wave of industrial revolution. From invention of sewing machine to rise of electronic retails, fashion industry has always been hand in hand with technology. And now with Artificial intelligence, fashion industry is expected to grow by leaps and bounds. Technology is not only being used in the industry to create more sustainable and environmentally conscious products but also to provide multiple solutions and functionality.

How the on-going and off beat trends impact the fashion industry?

Fashion trends are ever changing and fashion industry is highly challenging and competitive. Each day sees a new brand venture into this industry. If brands aren’t fast enough or adaptive, they are bound to left behind. Brands which are quickly able to meet consumer demands seem to have been more successful.

What is the core strength of the fashion industry?

Technology and creation. Technology is revolutionising every industry and fashion is not untouched. Creating new and improved design and merging it with technology has and will always be this industry’s biggest strength.

What necessary tools are driving the industry?

Innovation and novelty. The new and upcoming talent with a different vision and approach is one of the main driving factors in this industry. Fashion is always evolving and changing and to keep up with it one must be ready and eager to learn new things and unlearn old ways and approaches. Apart from this, inclusivity is also one of the driving forces with designers becoming more aware and trying to breakaway and challenge stereotypes.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 14:03 IST