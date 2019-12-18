Preparing for Board exams and JEE Main simultaneously? Here’s what you ought to know!

education

With only a few months left for Board exams and JEE Main, it is time for you to get your preparation aligned with your schedule, so that your scores reflect the effort you are putting in. This is the phase when you must not only focus on scoring good marks, but also perfect the art of simultaneous preparation for two major exams of your life – Boards & JEE Main. Preparing for these exams at the same time appears to be a daunting task, but with almost all exams having a cut off based on your 12th Board percentage, it is certain that Boards cannot be taken lightly and thus, both of these exams need to be dealt with equal determination & zeal. It is not difficult since NCERT syllabus and books of class XI and XII are the foundation of JEE Main. Hence if you prepare for Board smartly understanding application of concepts, increase the speed and accuracy of solving JEE Main type problems, you are sure to scale both exams with high marks.

Board exams usually kick-start in the month of March while JEE Main is conducted in the month of January & April, which means preparation for both these examinations needs to be planned meticulously. However, the challenge over here is about where and when to focus and how to go about it and emerge victorious in both exams.

Here are some tips to master the simultaneous preparation of Board exams and JEE Main:

Plan a Time Table . In order to attain what you aspire for, it is vital to have the right preparation strategy and follow it strictly. Make the most of the preparation time for board exams to optimize your JEE Main preparation. Be wise & plan out a well-structured strategy that caters to the requirement of both Board exams and JEE Main preparations.

Prepare without losing Tempo: While the students are preparing for two distinct examinations, the good thing is that the syllabi are mostly common. Even agency conducting both examinations was same CBSE TILL 2017.Only from 2018 JEE Main is now conducted by NTA in computer mode. Sometimes due to lack of awareness and imaginary fear of not doing well by simultaneous preparation of both exams, students tend to exclusively focus on the board and start losing touch with the IIT JEE type questions. However, one must understand that if one is preparing for IIT JEE, one is automatically preparing for the Boards. The focus should be on understanding the concepts rather than mugging them up. The Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics remain the same, if one has a thorough understanding of the subject, one should be comfortably able to answer the questions in both types of examinations. One should continue to take

JEE type mock tests even during this period. In fact, there are some students who take JEE type tests even during the preparatory holidays and they do exceedingly well in both the exams.

Divide your preparation time equally. To ensure each subject is given equal emphasis, it is better to divide your preparation time suitably. Spend equal time to revise each subject and then attempt the sample/mock and past years papers. Preparation should be a mixed basket of revision of the syllabus and taking the sample papers. This way, you will be able to revise the syllabus while taking the sample/mock/past years papers simultaneously.

Pick the right Study and revision strategy. In this phase when school students are flooded with all kinds of reference books from different publishing houses, it is vital to follow the right books without losing the track. NCERT textbooks serve the best purpose for serious students. Also use revision notes made progressively for two years of school/self-study/reputed coaching institute. At this stage of preparation with only few months left you can make ready reckoners/concise notes listing chapter wise formulas and key points for in depth understanding of concepts and tricks learnt in their application.

Get your basic concepts clear. Physics comprises of three major sections – Modern, Optics and Electricity. Spend more time on sections that are challenging. Pay more attention to challenging topics in the three subjects. Do not ignore chemistry which is very high scoring with memorising/practice depending upon the section. Inorganic requires more of mugging. Physical chemistry needs practice of numerical. Past papers are big help to know the format ,distribution and type of questions asked.

Get the right temperament of exams. Preparing for two exams simultaneously needs to be done methodically and meticulously especially when it comes to getting used to the exam pattern. Be aware of the differences between the board exam paper pattern and the JEE pattern.

Attempt previous years’ papers. Practice makes a man perfect. So, attempting previous years’ test papers of Board exams and JEE Main will help you hone your skills and concepts that you are not confident about and get into the real temperament of exams.

Take mock tests. It is not too late to find out your weak areas and work accordingly to bridge that gap. Taking mock tests will acquaint you with your current preparedness and also your shortcomings. Since from 2018 , JEE Main is conducted in Online mode ,you must join Online test series of some prestigious institute to give you practice and familiarity in online mode.

Don’t let your preparation take a toll on your health. Preparation for such exams requires lot of hard work and dedication, but at the same time, you have to ensure the state of your health is in right condition. The mental and emotional strain of long nights of hard work can take a toll on your body. Thus, it is advised to eat healthy, take small breaks in between to relax ,to sleep in night for 6 to 7 hours and stay relatively stress-free in order to deliver your optimum on the exam day.

Give special emphasis to the exclusive Board type questions: There are certain sub-topics in various subjects which generally get more weightage in the Boards because the questions are subjective type. There are also some topics which are part of JEE Main but not part of the JEE Advanced exam which some students tend to ignore during their preparation. For example, in physics the chapters on Electronic Devices and Communications Systems are part of JEE Main and the Board exam but not part of the JEE Advanced Exam. Students should carefully study these chapters along with the Questions from the Sample /mock/past years papers so that they can comfortably handle descriptive questions of Board and Multiple choice conceptual questions of IIT JEE from these chapters.

A good source to prepare these chapters would be an Archive of JEE Main/ AIEEE questions of the previous years for JEE Main along with a good collection of Sample Papers for Board.

Understand and develop the Examination Temperament: For the JEE Examination, what really matters is not only of how much we know, but also of how much are we able to deliver in those three hours of the examination. Many students make the mistake of attempting the questions sequentially and finding that there is not enough time left to attempt the questions that they otherwise knew how to do. One must remember that JEE is a low scoring exam. Scoring even as low as 60% marks will get a student a decent rank and fetch him a good branch in a reputed college. Rather than aiming at solving all the questions, the aim should be to attempt all the questions that you are confident of doing correctly. The best way to do this is to quickly scan the entire question paper and solve the easy questions first, then go to moderate ones and finally attempt the tough ones without losing time for the easy ones.

Remember, the grades or marks that you score in examinations do play a vital role in determining your career graph. So, stay focused on your goal & put your best foot forward to bridge the gap between your aspiration and reality. Just do your best with a positive attitude & confidence and there would be no reason for you to stumble.

