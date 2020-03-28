e-paper
Home / Education / Private varsity offers campus for setting up temporary COVID-19 hospital

Private varsity offers campus for setting up temporary COVID-19 hospital

The campus can house at least 30 physicians along with their families and provide hostels to 600 nurses, the Chancellor of the Barasat-based Adamas University, Professor Samit Ray, said in a statement.

education Updated: Mar 28, 2020 18:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Representational image.
A private university has offered a large portion of its campus in North 24 Parganas district for setting up a 1,000-bed temporary emergency hospital to support the West Bengal government in its fight against COVID-19.

The campus can house at least 30 physicians along with their families and provide hostels to 600 nurses, the Chancellor of the Barasat-based Adamas University, Professor Samit Ray, said in a statement.

The campus infrastructure can be transformed into a hospital to admit and treat COVID-19 patients of North 24 Parganas district, he said.

The university campus is located approximately 30 km away from Kolkata.

Right now the situation is very critical. We all need to help the government either by providing finance or infrastructure. We are all ready to face the situation together, Ray added.

Earlier, city-based industrialist Harshavardhan Neotia offered 30 bungalows to the state government for the same purpose.

