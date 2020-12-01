Prof Sangita Srivastava takes charge as first woman VC of Allahabad University

education

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 09:44 IST

Prof Sangita Srivastava took over as the new regular vice chancellor of Allahabad University (AU) on Monday. She is the first woman to get appointed to the top post of the 133-year-old university that attained central status in 2005.

She also becomes the first faculty member of AU itself who would head the varsity as a regular VC in its central varsity avatar.

The post of AU VC was being managed by officiating vice-chancellors ever since the last regular incumbent prof RL Hangloo tendered his resignation on December 31, 2019.

Talking to media persons after taking charge, she said, “All efforts would be made to restore the lost glory of the institution by bettering its NIRF ranking and improving the academic environment and promote quality research in the university as well as in its constituent colleges.”

“To make that happen, filling vacant posts of teachers and non-teaching staff would be a priority,” she added. However, she said this will take another year-and-a-half to finish the task.

The new VC further said steps will also be taken to meet the needs of the departments and labs to help them function in a better way.

Prof Srivastava said with an aim of effectively implementing provisions of the New Education Policy, she would like to have a number of brainstorming sessions so that the transformation as envisaged in the policy can be attained, especially making under graduate courses of four-year duration instead of the existing three years besides paving way for students to opt for both science and arts subjects.

On the issue of student union on the campus, she said she would take up the call on it later.

“On the decision of whether to continue with online teaching or start offline teaching, we would take the decision after consulting the union ministry of education,” said the new VC.

Born in Sangam city, Prof Sangita Srivastava joined AU as a lecturer in AU’s home science department in 1989. She took over as head of the home science department in 2002. She served as the head of the department till she was appointed as VC of Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University on June 25, 2019 for three years.