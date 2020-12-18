Proposal for extra attempt to UPSC civil service aspirants under consideration: Centre tells SC

education

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 15:06 IST

The Central government on Friday submitted before the Supreme Court that a proposal to give an extra chance to civil service aspirants affected by the COVID-19 is under active consideration by the government and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the Center and the UPSC are making decisions on a proposal to give one more opportunity to affected students due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is under active consideration of the Centre and UPSC. We are not taking an adversarial stand,” Mehta said. Later, the bench posted the matter for further hearing on January 11, 2021.

The bench was hearing a plea seeking an extra attempt in the UPSC exams for those candidates who had their last attempt in the preliminary exam held in October 2020. It also sought an extra opportunity for students who could not appear for civil service exams due to COVID-19.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that the court has directed the Centre to consider grant of an extra chance considering the difficulties of COVID-19.

On September 30, the Supreme Court had directed the Central government and the UPSC to consider granting an extra chance to candidates who otherwise have their last attempt in 2020, with a corresponding extension of the upper age-limit.

The Department of Personnel and Training had on October 26 informed the Supreme Court that the issue regarding grant of extra attempt to last chance candidates was under the consideration of the authorities.