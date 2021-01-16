IND USA
Coronavirus vaccines(Reuters)
Provide free vaccines for students, Indian National Students Org to Haryana CM

Indian National Students Organisation (INSO) president Digvijay Singh Chautala wrote a letter to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today, demanding free vaccines for students of the state.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 09:06 AM IST

Indian National Students Organisation (INSO) president Digvijay Singh Chautala wrote a letter to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today, demanding free vaccines for students of the state.

In the letter, he requested for the provision of early and free vaccination for the students and the opening of educational institutions of the state.

"There is an instant need to open the educational institutions of the state as early as possible. The University Grants Commission has also issued detailed guidelines for the phased reopening of the universities and colleges. In doing so, the concern of the health and well-being of the students should also be made the top priority. I request you to provide free Corona vaccine to students in early phases before opening of educational institutions," the letter read.

Digvijay Singh Chautala claimed that such a step will secure the health and well-being of the students and will also do away with the fear and panic among the students.

