e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / PTM in violence-hit areas of North Delhi had positive impact on parents: Sisodia

PTM in violence-hit areas of North Delhi had positive impact on parents: Sisodia

Speaking to the media, Sisodia said the idea behind holding the PTM was to erase the fear from their minds and to encourage them to start sending their kids to school again.

education Updated: Mar 07, 2020 10:40 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
New Delhi, Mar 04 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia interacts with students during attending PTM at riots affected government schools, in North East Delhi on Wednesday.
New Delhi, Mar 04 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia interacts with students during attending PTM at riots affected government schools, in North East Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)
         

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said the parent-teacher meeting (PTM) called on March 4 and March 5 in schools located in the violence-hit areas of north-east Delhi, had a positive impact with about 55 per cent turnout of the parents.

Speaking to the media, Sisodia said the idea behind holding the PTM was to erase the fear from their minds and to encourage them to start sending their kids to school again.

“Each school recorded at least 55 per cent turnout of parents and the PTM had a positive impact,” said Sisodia.

The Delhi government had called a special parent teacher meeting on March 4 and 5 for the schools in riot affected areas of north-east Delhi.

While announcing the PTM, Sisodia said the Directorate of Education has said that on both days the PTM will be held in schools in the northeast and Shahdara districts.

Sisodia had invited all children, teachers and parents to the PTM meeting.

He said during this two-day PTM, students will be counselled.

“This will help build confidence in them. This is the reason that the Directorate of Education has decided to make students also a part of this PTM,” the Minister said.

The theme of this two-day special PTM was ‘Come together and rekindle confidence in each other.’

All the schools in the violence-hit northeast Delhi were closed by the Delhi government till March 7.

As such, educational programmes were not currently being organised in these schools. Except for the Class 10 and 12 Board examinations, the Delhi government had also cancelled the examinations in all the schools in northeast Delhi till March 7.

tags
top news
Swab samples of 300 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran to arrive in Delhi today
Swab samples of 300 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran to arrive in Delhi today
Indian agencies point to Pak link in anti-CAA protests
Indian agencies point to Pak link in anti-CAA protests
Govt lifts ban on 2 Malayalam news channels over Delhi riots coverage: Report
Govt lifts ban on 2 Malayalam news channels over Delhi riots coverage: Report
Army to establish quarantine centres for 1,500 people as coronavirus spreads
Army to establish quarantine centres for 1,500 people as coronavirus spreads
Yagna, cow urine can kill coronavirus: Uttarakhand BJP legislator
Yagna, cow urine can kill coronavirus: Uttarakhand BJP legislator
First riots, now rain: Delhi violence victims battle wet, moist conditions
First riots, now rain: Delhi violence victims battle wet, moist conditions
Unadkat: Unplayable, Unplugged
Unadkat: Unplayable, Unplugged
Delhi 2012 gangrape: Victim’s parents’ lawyer slams delay tactics by convicts
Delhi 2012 gangrape: Victim’s parents’ lawyer slams delay tactics by convicts
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News