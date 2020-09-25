e-paper
Home / Education / PUCET 2020 begins on Sept 26, over 42,000 aspirants to take Patna University entrance test

PUCET 2020 begins on Sept 26, over 42,000 aspirants to take Patna University entrance test

A total of 4680 applications have been received for admission in BCom on 775 seats in three colleges including Magadh Mahila College, BN College, and Vanijya Mahavidyalaya.”The varsity conducts the entrance test called Patna University Combined Entrance Test (PUCET) for taking admission in its constituent colleges.

education Updated: Sep 25, 2020 19:02 IST
Megha
Megha
Hindustan Times, Patna
Patna University
Patna University (HT Fil)
         

Entrance tests to Patna University’s undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma courses would begin on Saturday at five exam centres across the city inviting over 42,000 aspirants who have shown interest in 77 courses.On Saturday, the entrance exam will be conducted for BCom at two exam centres from 2 pm to 4 pm.

NK Jha, dean of students’ welfare, said, “A total of 4680 applications have been received for admission in BCom on 775 seats in three colleges including Magadh Mahila College, BN College, and Vanijya Mahavidyalaya.”The varsity conducts the entrance test called Patna University Combined Entrance Test (PUCET) for taking admission in its constituent colleges which includes Patna Women’s College, Magadh Mahila College, Patna Science College, Patna Law College, College of Art and Craft, BN College, Vanijya Mahavidyalaya, Patna Training College, and Patna Women’s Training College.Usually conducted in June, the entrance exams were delayed by nearly two months due to the Covid-19 crisis followed by the lockdown imposed in the country in March.

The entrance tests will be conducted from September 26 to October 10 this year.Jha said, “Entrance exam will be conducted following all safety protocols issued by MHA. Students have been asked to report two hours prior to the commencement of the exam for a hassle-free registration.

An additional number of exam halls have been engaged for distant seating arrangement. Wearing a face mask is compulsory for candidates for entry. Thermal screening and contactless frisking will be done at the entrance gate.”He said, “The two-hour offline entrance test consists of 100 multiple-choice questions. Thee candidates have to mark the correct option in OMR-sheet.”The entrance test for BSc and BA will be held on September 29 and 30 respectively. PU would begin a new academic session from November 5. 

