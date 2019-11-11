e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 11, 2019

Punjab government to install chair dedicated to Guru Nanak Dev in 11 universities

The Chief Minister made the announcement at a function at the Punjab Technical University, in the presence of officials from all the 11 universities, seven of which are in Punjab, three spread across India and one in Iran.

education Updated: Nov 11, 2019 09:27 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Kapurthala (Punjab)
Punjab government to install chair dedicated to Guru Nanak Dev in 11 universities. (Representational image)
Punjab government to install chair dedicated to Guru Nanak Dev in 11 universities. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

In a bid to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced that the state government will install a chair in the name of the first Guru in the premises of 11 universities.

The Chief Minister made the announcement at a function at the Punjab Technical University here, in the presence of officials from all the 11 universities, seven of which are in Punjab, three spread across India and one in Iran.

“The event was held to honour and award 400 Nanak Nam Leva prominent Punjabis from around the world for their remarkable contribution in various fields. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh expressed happiness at seeing Punjabis making the state and the country proud with their achievements,” an official statement said.

Singh also exhorted Punjabis to remember their roots at all times and join his government in helping revive the state and create opportunities for the progress of its youth, who had the power and the inclination to work but lacked opportunities here at present.

“Let us all join hands to give them those opportunities. A real Sikh would always listen to the baani of the Guru,” the statement quoted Singh as saying.

“Seeking their help in rebuilding Punjab, the Chief Minister asked the prominent Punjabi personalities from around the world to become a part of the campaign to work together to restore the state, which had suffered a double partition, to its pristine glory. He pointed to the depleting groundwater table to warn that, as per assessments, Punjab was likely to turn into a desert in the next 25 years,” it added.

Singh said that the real tribute to Guru Nanak Dev will be to preserve our natural resources for future generations and to make Punjab a clean, green and pollution-free state.

Among the universities where the Chairs will be installed are Punjabi University in Patiala, IK Gujral PTU Jalandhar-Kapurthala, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University in Bathinda, Lovely Professional University in Phagwara, Chandigarh University in Gharuan, Chitkara University Rajpura, Akal University, Talwandi Sabo besides ITM University in MP’s Gwalior, RDKF University in MP’s Bhopal, JIS University in West Bengal and University of Religion in Iran.

tags
top news
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News