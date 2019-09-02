Punjab to hold jobs fair at 82 places from September 9

education

The Punjab government will hold the fifth mega jobs fair this month, where 2,10,000 private sector positions would be offered by 1,819 companies. It will also facilitate self-employment loans to around 100,000 youth.

The jobs fair would be held in every district between September 9 and September 30 at 82 venues, said Technical Education and Employment Generation Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, here on Monday.

Chief Minster Amarinder Singh would hand over appointment letters to selected candidates on October 5 in Ropar, Channi said.

A high-end job fair would also be organised at ISB Mohali on September 18, where around 25 multinational companies would be offering over 800 positions with Rs 3-9 lakh packages.

Sep 02, 2019