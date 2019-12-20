Railway Recruitment 2020: RRC invites application for various vacancies

education

Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has invited online application for recruitment against various vacancies in south east central railways. There are a total of 26 vacancies in group C posts for level 2 to 5.

The recruitment drive is only for sports quota.

The online application process began on December 14 and the last date to apply is January 13, 2020.

Candidates can apply online at secr.indianrailways.gov.in.

RRC Recruitment 2020: Details of events and posts

Athletics: 2

Badminton: 4

Basketball: 4

Boxing: 3

Cricket: 4

Handball: 3

Hockey: 3

Kabaddi: 1

Kho-kho: 1

Volley Ball: 1

The minimum sports norms for recruitment of sportsperson against sports quota through open advertisement in different level for both (team and individual) events shall be as mentioned in details in the official notification.